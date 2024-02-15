29,164 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

