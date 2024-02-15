32,474 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $460.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,639. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $462.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

