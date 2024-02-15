625 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its position in MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.18.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $12.30 on Thursday, reaching $474.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,712. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,777 shares of company stock valued at $39,183,171. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

