73,959 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,340,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $12.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $780.00. 935,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $731.91 and its 200-day moving average is $638.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.