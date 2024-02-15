8,713 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.