Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,125 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,744,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,941,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

