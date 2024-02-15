Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

