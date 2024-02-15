Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

