AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

