Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
