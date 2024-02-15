AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

