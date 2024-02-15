Amalgamated Bank Buys 7,127 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

