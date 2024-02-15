Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

