Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 167,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 155,017 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

