Amalgamated Bank Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 186.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

