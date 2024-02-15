Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after buying an additional 1,936,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,446,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

