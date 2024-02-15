Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.