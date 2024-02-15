Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,258 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

SSNC opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

