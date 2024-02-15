Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

