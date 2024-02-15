Amalgamated Bank Sells 369 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

