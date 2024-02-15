Amalgamated Bank Sells 387 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 929.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in American States Water by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1,651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. American States Water has a one year low of $73.83 and a one year high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

