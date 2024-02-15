Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,094,253 shares of company stock worth $3,115,306,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

