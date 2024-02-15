AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $561.69 and a 200 day moving average of $491.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.73.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

