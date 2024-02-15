Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

