Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.17. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 166,942 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOUS. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

