Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $280.88

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $280.88, but opened at $257.89. Arista Networks shares last traded at $262.42, with a volume of 2,369,973 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock worth $45,146,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.