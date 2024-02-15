Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,107 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Asure Software worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.