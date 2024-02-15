Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ATMU traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $558,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $454,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

