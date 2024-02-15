Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.