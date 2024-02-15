Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

