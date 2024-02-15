Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

GNRC opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

