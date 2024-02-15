Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

