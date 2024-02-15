AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AudioEye by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About AudioEye



AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

