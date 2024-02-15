Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

