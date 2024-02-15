Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

KRE stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.