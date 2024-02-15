Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 147.5% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 98,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.52.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,686 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

