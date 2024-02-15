Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter.

TLH opened at $103.10 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

