Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $308.47 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.