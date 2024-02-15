Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $231,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

