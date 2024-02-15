Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFDI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

RFDI stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

