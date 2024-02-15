Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $938.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

