Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.