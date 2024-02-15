Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $28.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

