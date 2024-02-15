Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.65 EPS.
Avient Stock Up 1.6 %
Avient stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 694,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avient Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVNT
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Avient
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 19,776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 561,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 24.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,224,000 after purchasing an additional 346,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Avient by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 811,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.