Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.65 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 1.6 %

Avient stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 694,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 19,776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 561,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 24.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,224,000 after purchasing an additional 346,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Avient by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 811,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

