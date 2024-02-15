Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.650 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Avient stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avient by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

