Bank of America Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Underperform

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NAPA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,642,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 93,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,956.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200,084 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

