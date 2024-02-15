Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

