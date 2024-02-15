Barclays Boosts Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $60.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of K stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

