Barclays Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $260.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,709 shares of company stock worth $3,211,185 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

