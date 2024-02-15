Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 754.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

